GDC Sogam holds debate on message of Ramadhan

Srinagar: A One-Day Debate Competition on “Message of Ramadan: A Month of Blessings and Responsibilities” was held by Debates & Seminar Committee (D&SC) of GDC Sogam (Lolab), Kupwara. Prof. M. Shafi Lone ,Principal, GDC Sogam was the patron of the event and the Convener was Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray,Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies; Convener, D&SC and Prof. Ishfaq Hussain Bhat Assistant Professor, English; Member, D&SC. The program was moderated jointly by Prof. Ishfaq Hussain and Prof. Sajad Ahmad Assistant Professors English and Co-Convener, D&SC.

The program started with the recitation of the Qur’an by Iqra Mushtaq (3rd sem) and Naats were recited by Raziya Bashir and Seerat Bashir (2nd sem).

This was followed by formal welcome address by the worthy Principal in which he underlined the philosophy, spirit and benefits of fasting and laid emphasis on the significance of Ramadan.

In total, 10 students from the host College (GDC Sogam) and three neighboring Higher Secondary Schools of Lolab delivered their speeches on the given topic in Urdu and English. They were judged by a 5-member jury which included Prof. Mehbooba Bano (Asso. Prof. Political Science), Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah (Asstt. Prof., Education), Prof. Javid Hassain (Asstt. Prof., Urdu), Prof. Ishfaq Hussain (all from host college) and Dr Irshad Ahamd Wani (Lecturer, Arabic, Girls Higher Secondary, Sogam).

In this competition, Danish Bashir Tantry of 3rd Sem, GDC Sogam, Rashid Rasheed a 10th class student from GHSS, Tekiporaand Syed Qurat Ul Ain also a 10th class from GHSS, Sogam were declared as first three toppers, respectively, by the jury members.

The Certificates of participation and Mementos were distributed among all the participants/ position holders, Jury members and Organizers. The toppers were also given a cash prize of Rs 1000/-, 700/- and 500/-, respectively.

Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah presented presidential remarks on behalf of the jury, in which he highlighted the parameters on which they judged the participants as well as laid stress on the importance of the theme.

The event ended with a vote of thanks, proposed by Prof Javaid Hassain. Besides the participants, the event was attended by over 100 students, and dozens of faculty members from the host college and teachers of the participating institutions.

