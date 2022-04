Connect on Linked in

Srinagar'”: Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants fired upon a man in Pombay area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday evening.

A top police officer told said that a local was shot at in Pombay area this evening by suspected militants.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added.

The man has been identified as Satish Singh a local Rajput.(GNS)

