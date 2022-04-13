Kulgam Attack: Injured Man Succumbs To injuries

Srinagar: A man who was shot at and injured in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday evening succumbed to the injuries, officials said.

A top police officer said that a local was shot at and injured in Pombay Kakran area this evening by suspected militants.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the officer said. Later he was shifted to SKIMS here. “He was brought dead to SKIMS,” a senior doctor at the Valley’s tertiary care hospital here said. The man had gunshot injury in head, the doctor said. “He was brought to hospital in unconscious state.

He had no central pulse or peripheral pulses,” the doctor added. The man has been identified as Satish Singh a local Rajput.(GNS)

