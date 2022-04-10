Srinagar Encounter: Two LeT militants killed in Srinagar Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Two militants belonging to oufit Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in a gunfight in Beshembar Nagar here on Sunday, officials said.

Also Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar said that both militants have been killed

IGP further said that one of the two militants killed in the gunfight was involved in the recent killing of CRPF personnel in Maisuma.

The encounter had started after a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Beshembar Nagar following inputs about militants’ presence in the area, police said.

It’s pertinent to mention that on 4th April one CRPF trooper was killed while as another was injured in a shoot-and-run attack by the militants in Maisuma area.

