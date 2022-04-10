‘LeT Fund Case’: SIA Carries Searches In Delhi, Haryana, J&K

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried searches at multiple locations at various locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with militant funding case registered here last year, officials said.

“The case (FIR No.15/21 U/S 13, 21, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC Police Station CIK, Srinagar) relates to raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other (militant) organizations based in Pakistan and sending in India as a part of criminal conspiracy to spread (militancy) in J&K and other parts of country,” SIA said in a statement .

“On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence it was revealed that a (militant) mastermind (name being withheld for operational reasons and confidentiality of information giving person) of Laskar-i- Toiba (LeT), based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote and further (militant) activities in J&K and other parts of country,” it said, adding, “Technical evidences and banking transactions have established the identifications of (03) people and locations in Delhi, (01) person and location in Faridabad and (02) locations and persons in Anantnag J&K”. The technical evidences confirm that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan based “mastermind”, the SIA said.

“During searches conducted today, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, Mobile Phones and documents, having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized,” the SIA said, adding, “Investigation of the case is in progress.”(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print