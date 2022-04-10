Kargil hill council chairman likely to face no confidence motion; GCM postponed

Kargil: The scheduled general council meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was postponed here on Saturday by its CEO, amid indications that a no-trust vote against Council chairman and National Conference leader Feroz Ahmad Khan could be on the cards.

In his order, chief executive officer Santosh Sukhdeve said six councillors each of the BJP and the Congress have intimated separately withdrawal of their support from the present dispensation and it would not be appropriate to go ahead with the GCM till the position of all the councillors is cleared.

The LAHDC-Kargil plunged into crisis last week when the BJP announced rescinding support to Khan, the chief executive councillor who, however, denied any threat to his chair by claiming the backing of the required 16 members in the 30-member house.

Khan had convened the GCM of LAHDC Kargil for discussion and approval of the draft Capital Expenditure Budget 2022-23 but the deputy commissioner and chief executive officer Santosh Sukhdeve announced the postponement of the meeting.

Objecting to the decision to put off the meeting, Khan said it will hamper development works in the region and demanded an immediate floor test for smooth functioning of the hill council.

In his order, Sukhdev also said the said six councilors each of BJP and Congress have requested for initiating process under Section 27(2) of the LAHDC Act.

Section 27(2) of the LAHDC provides that the chairman may be removed from office by a resolution carried by a majority of the total number of members at a special meeting of the council called for the purpose upon a requisition made in writing by not less than one-third of such members of the council.

Whereas, keeping in view the political developments in LAHDC, Kargil, it would not be appropriate to go ahead with the GCM till the position of all the councillors is cleared with regard to their support to the present dispensation, the order said, adding keeping in view the unprecedented situation, the GMC is hereby postponed till further notice.

Earlier on March 30, the BJP withdrew its support to the National Conference and recommended the dissolution of the council. However, one of the BJP members Executive Councillor Mohsin Ali rebelled and continued to support Khan.

I am ready for the floor test as I have the numbers the decision to postpone the GCM was not right because the BJP and Congress councillors have not sought the postponement of the GCM but requested for initiation of process under section 27(2) of the LAHDC. Both are two different things, Khan told reporters.

He said the postponement of the GCM will impact the developmental work besides recruitment and other day-to-day activities of the council meant for the public welfare.

We have a limited working season and, therefore, I request the administration to immediately call for the floor test for smooth functioning of the hill council. The developmental activities should not hamper in the district, Khan said.

He said the National Conference had no alliance with either the BJP or the Congress, so their talk of withdrawing support to the chair is technically incorrect.

Among the 26 elected members of the LAHDC-Kargil, 10 are from the National Conference, eight are from the Congress, three are from the BJP and five are independents. The Ladakh administration nominates four members to the 30-member council.

The 2018 elections to the Council had produced a hung verdict.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NC and the Congress fell out.

The NC then entered into a coalition with two PDP councillors and four independents to continue in power. A few months later, both PDP councillors joined the BJP. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print