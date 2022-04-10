Central Kashmir: Militant killed as encounter breaks in Srinagar, one more trapped : IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: One unidentified militant has been killed as gunfight has started between militants and Security forces in Beshembar Nagar of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that intial exchange of fire one militant has been killed. Another militant still trapped.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Beshembar Nagar.

As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

