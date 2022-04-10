Bandipora Police arrested Two drug peddlers in Sumbal

Bandipora: Bandipora police Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society,have arrested Two drug peddlers in Sumbal and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.

Acting on a specific information regarding movement of drug peddlers in Sumbal ,a police party of police Station Sumbal led by SHO PS Sumbal Mohmmad Saleem under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal Surender Mohan laid a special naka at Arampora Sumbal and arrested two persons.During search 15 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession.They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Reshi S/o GH Qadir Reshi R/o Bhat Mohalla Sumbal and Manzoor Ahmad Paray S/o AB Jabar Paray R/o Bazar Mohalla Sumbal.

Pertinent to mention that the duo were notorious drug peddlers and were supplying drugs to the youths of the area in order to make them drug addicts.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sumbal further investigation has been initiated.

