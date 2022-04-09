Market checking drive intensified across Kupwara

KUPWARA: The Market Checking Squad under the supervision of ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat today inspected various markets including Regipora, Iqbal Market, Bye Pass, Baber Lane, Hajaj Market, Bus Stand and Old Chowk markets of Kupwara town.

The squad checked the rate and quality control of shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors.

During the checking, the ADC imposed a fine of Rs.3200 on 4 erring shopkeepers. The Checking Squad also seized 4 kg polythene and destroyed 15 kg rotten vegetables.

On the occasion, the ADC warned the erring shopkeepers to desist from indulging in any unlawful trading practice. He also directed all shopkeepers and business establishments to keep the rate list visible.

He further directed them to avoid encroachment and illegal parking on roads.

Meanwhile at Handwara, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir along with a team of officers conducted a market checking drive in Handwara town.

During the drive, Rs.2800 fine was imposed on 12 erring shopkeepers for violation of Government rate list and selling expired food items. The shopkeepers fined include 10 vegetable and 2 confectionary vendors who were warned for legal action if found violating the norms.

On the occasion, the ADC warned the shopkeepers to avoid selling commodities at exorbitant prices otherwise action under rules will be taken against them. He said that the market checking drive will continue in coming days to ensure sale of commodities at fixed price to the consumers.

Meanwhile, market checking drives have been intensified in major markets of the district to tighten the noose of erring shopkeepers indulging in profiteering, black marketing, adulteration and other unlawful trading practices.

So far the market drives have been held in Kupwara, Trehgam, Tangdar, Sogam, Diver and other markets of the district.

