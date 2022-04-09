A spring that erupts and disappears mysteriously in Kulgam

Kulgam: Residents of Kund-Waltengo hamlet in Devsar constituency of Kulgam are demanding development of historic Wasaq Nag as a tourist spot.

Wasaq Nag, 11 km from Qazigund town, flows for around six months and dries up for months. Locals suggest that there is a spiritual pact between the Sufi Saint Syed Noor Shah Baghdadi (RA) and a Hindu seer that the spring flows for only six months and disappears mysteriously. On April 15 every year, people celebrate the occasion when water emerges from the spring and bids farewell to it when it disappears on September 15.

People of Kund hamlet talking with KNO said that the government has already announced that the spot will be brought under a tourism map but nothing has happened on the ground.

“A tourist cafeteria has been constructed at the spot but there is no more development around the site,” locals said.

Wasaq nag is a spring of cold water with special health significance and if the site is developed as a tourist spot, it can open up employment opportunities for them, said Gh Nabi, a local.

A very small percentage of tourists visit the place because of lack of facilities and dozens of kanals of land lying vacant around the spring which can be developed well to attract tourists, he added.

—KNO

