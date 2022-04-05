Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, one militant killed: Army

Rajouri: A militant was killed when the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu on Monday.
Officials said that the infiltration bid took place on LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
“Attempted infiltration bid by Pakistani militants in Nowshera Rajouri eliminated by Army in the intervening night of April 3 and April 4. The body of one militant along with arms and ammunition was recovered while as operation was in progress,” the official added.