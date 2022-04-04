At least 5 houses gutted in massive fire in Nigeen Lake

Srinagar: At least five houseboats were gutted in a massive fire in Nigeen Lake here on Monday, officials said.

They said fire started from a houseboat and engulfed adjacent ones. Though locals and police launched a firefighting operation but the houseboats were “substantially” gutted.

An official of the Fire and Emergency department said that six fire tenders were rushed to spot as soon as news about the fire was received at around 2:26 a.m. He said fire was towards Nigeen Club of the lake. There were no immediate reports about injury to anyone in the incident. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print