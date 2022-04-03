Ramadhan, the holy month of blessings, begins from today

Congregational Taraweeh prayers offered in masjids after 2 years

Srinagar: The crescent of Ramadan was sighted in Kashmir marking the beginning of the holy month of fasting from Sunday.

J&K Grand Mufti confirmed that the moon was sighted at several places in the region. He said that moon sightings have been reported from various places by people.

“The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan has been sighted. The holy month will begin from April 3,” Mufti Nasir said.

With this the first Tarawih prayers will be offered on Saturday evening and Sunday will mark the first day of Ramadan.

Mufi urged people to pray for peace and prosperity of Kashmir and to spend time in seeking repentance for sins and freedom from hellfire from Almighty Allah in the blessed month of Ramadan.

The first day of fast on Sunday will begin at 4:50 am and people will break the daylong fast at 6:55 pm in Kashmir.

During the month, people offer prayers and visit mosques and shrines to offer prayers and seek blessings and forgiveness from Allah.

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic in 2020, congregational Taraweeh prayers were offered in mosques. The biggest gathering were held in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and Dargah shrine at Hazratabal.

Meanwhile, National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to people.

“Greeting people on Ramzaan. We must make most of the ensuing month by praying to Almighty for his forgiveness and mercy,” said Abdullah.

“I pray that those who fast, and do good deeds throughout the month attain Allah’s pleasure. I also pray that the month augurs well for the entire humanity,” he added.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, too extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

He hoped that the holy month would usher prosperity, peace and harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He prayed for the well-being of the people and JK Police Parivar and urged the people to follow health protocol.

