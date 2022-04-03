Militant Modules Busted in Bandipora, Five militant Associates Arrested

Bandipora 03 April -2022.

Bandipora police busted two terror modules & arrested five militant associates of banned outfit Lashker _Toyyiba, who were providing logistics & transportation to militants in the districts.

In one case , on a specific input security forces recovered two Chinese Grenades in Bandipora along with terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat R/o Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir R/o Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir R/o Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan R/o Qazipora Bandipora who were providing Sims & other logistic support to terrorists and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession.



Where as during naka at Rakh Hajin , Security forces arrested one terror associate namely Irfan Aziz Bhat R/o Hajin and recovered one chinese grenade from his possession.The said militant associate was also in tounch with Pak based militant Umer Lala & killed militant Saleem Parray of Hajin.The Said terror associate along with his pak based militant were planning to create terror incident in Hajin area .

In both the Cases, Cognizance has been taken in Police station Bandipora & Hajin under relevant Section of Law & further investigation taken up.

