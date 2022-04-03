CS reviews availability of essentials, power supply

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today had a detailed review of arrangements being put in place by divisional administration for the Holy Month of Ramzan and Navratri festival.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the availability of essentials including ration, kerosene, LPG, electricity and water supply in the valley.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC and Chief Engineers of line departments were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary asked the officers of all departments to ensure that all necessary services are extended to the people during the month so that they celebrate their religious days in a convenient manner.

He directed KPDCL officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply at peak hours of Sehri and Iftaar.

He also directed the PHE officers to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the public during the period.

Chief Secretary further directed for continuous market checking to curb profiteering and hoarding by traders and shopkeepers. He asked for initiating strict action against the erring traders so that the innocent customers do not suffer on this account.

Later, Chief Secretary took stock of arrangements put in place to facilitate devotees during Navratri festival like sanitation, electricity and water supply and other basic amenities put in place at various temples including Shankaracharya, Hariparbat, Kheer Bhawani and other such destinations of the valley.

Divisional Commissioner briefed the meeting that sufficient quantity of essentials has been made available by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department for convenience of the people. He informed that adequate measures have been taken up to ensure essential supply of consumables during the festive days adding that sufficient stock for a couple of months has been distributed among districts.

He said directions have been given to district administrations to keep stocks available to people living in remote areas so that they don’t face any difficulty during the month of fasting.

