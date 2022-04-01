Mother Killed, Daughter Injured In Kulgam Accident

Srinagar: A woman was killed and her daughter injured in an accident between scooty and oil tanker at Khudwani bypass area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Official sources said that two pillion riders namely Nelofer wife of Mohammad Yasir Mantoo and their daughter Zarkar of Buchroo were injured in the accident which took place around 6:30 p.m. Both were evacuated to district hospital Anantnag, where Nelofer was declared dead while Zarka’s condition is stated to be critical.

They said scooty was driven by husband of deceased Mohammad Yasir Mantoo. Police arrested driver of oil tanker and detained him in police station Qaimoh for investigation. (GNS)

