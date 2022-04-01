LG throws open power infra projects in Jammu

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dedicated six power infrastructure projects costing Rs. 64.10 cores to the public.

These inaugurated projects will add another 660 MVA capacity to the existing power systems in Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV Power Transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV Power Transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor Grid Stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted that the Gladni Grid Station- -the Gateway of Electric Power to J&K has witnessed long-due capacity augmentation of 400 MVA after almost 14 years.

“In addition to the installation of 400 MVA power transformer at 220 KV level, as a major relief to inhabitants of Jammu city, the department has created additional capacity by way of installation of 50 MVA power transformer at 132 kV level at the same grid station, which will particularly cater to the increased summer demand mainly of domestic and commercial installations of Jammu,” he added.

The Lt Governor further said that these new projects will benefit more than 6 lakh population of Jammu and the additional capacity augmentation at Gladni and Canal station will ensure quality power to several areas of Jammu city. ‘The addition of three new power transformers of 50 MVA capacity each (Jaurian, Akhnoor & Canal) shall ensure sufficient and reliable power supply in the rural border areas of Jammu Region’, he added.

It was also informed that the 50 MVA power transformer installed and commissioned in the industrial area of Bari Brahmana is another step towards ensuring adequate power capacities to boost Industrial Growth.

“16 new sub-stations have also been built to provide adequate power to the existing industries, ensuring sustained economic activities”, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor further noted that last year till December 2021, the UT administration was able to achieve the capacity augmentation of up to 231.5 MVA, but in the last three months, it has been increased to 601.5 MVA, which has strengthened the power system in the industrial areas of Jammu, Samba and Ghatti.

Sinha said that inauguration of a string of power projects in the last three months in both Jammu and Kashmir Division is a testimony to the UT government’s commitment to improve the quality of life of 1.25 crore citizens of J&K.

He further said that the administration is taking revolutionary steps to ensure energy security for the people of J&K and a systematic programme of adding, upgrading and improving the distribution and transmission infrastructure is going on across the UT.

“As a result, in the transmission sector, a total capacity addition of 2540 MVA has been achieved at different voltage levels by way of creation/augmentation of 33 no. grid sub stations. Similarly, in the distribution sector, a cumulative capacity addition of 2260 MVA has been achieved by way of creation/augmentation of 225 no. 33/11 kV Receiving Stations, besides addition/augmentation of 6475 no. Distribution Transformers,” he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the measures will not only resolve the power crises in peak season but will also open a host of employment opportunities by meeting the growing demand for opening of new industries in the UT.

On the occasion, Sinha complimented the J&K Power Development Department for setting new standards in project planning and execution. He commended the efforts of employees for completing the installation and commissioning of the new 400 MVA transformer at 220 kV level 400 MVA at Gladni Grid Station a month before the stipulated deadline.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, congratulated the Power Development Department for the much needed capacity augmentation of Gladni and other grid stations to ensure reliable, quality power supply to the people of Jammu.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, in his welcome address, highlighted the efforts of PDD for completion of the Gladni augmentation project before the set deadline.

