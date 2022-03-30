Youth dies under mysterious circumstances in Anantnag

Anantnag: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Seer Hamdan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said that body of youth identified as Basit Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hameed Dar from Rampora Mattan was spotted this morning by locals and a police team recovered it and shifted to hospital for postmortem.

A police official said that the youth has died under mysterious conditions and as such they have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation—(KNO)

