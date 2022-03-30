Rainwari Shootout: Militants identified as Bijbhera residents

Srinagar:Two militants killed in Rainawari gunfight have been identified by police as residents of Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police officer identified duo as Rayees Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Hameed Bhat of Shahbad Veeri Bijbhera and Hilal Ahmad Rah alias Shaboo son of Safeer Ahmad Rah of Kuthipora Waghama Bijbehara.

A top police officer told GNS that Rayees had gone missing on 8th August last year while Rah went missing on 18th October same year. Both were affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba and were category-C militants.

” Before joining militant ranks, Rayees was running an online news portal VNS,” the officer said.

Pertinently police in a tweet said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout at Rainwari here at around 1:00am.(GNS)

