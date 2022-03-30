8 shops gutted in midnight blaze at Zaina Kadal

Srinagar: At least eight shops were damaged in a midnight blaze at Gadyar area of Zainakadal in Srinagar.

Official sources said that the fire broke out at Gadyar Zainakadal at around 01 am in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

In the incident, five shops were gutted completely while three shops suffered partial damage, they said.

Locals said the firemen arrived on time and tried to douse the flames, however, by the time they arrived, eight shops had already been engulfed in flames.

Nonetheless, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print