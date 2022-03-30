Night Temp Increases At Some Places, Drops At Others In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards evening, night temperatures increased at some places and decreased at other parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 8.8°C against 7.7 °C on the last. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.2°C against 8.3°C the previous night. It was 3.5°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.3°C against 3.3°C last night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.7°C against 6.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.0°C against 18.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.4°C, Batote had a minimum of 12.1°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 10.0°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 2.4°C previous night while the automatic station at Kargil recorded a minimum of minus 0.0°C.

He said no significant weather was expected for now. “Mainly dry weather is expected with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards today evening,” he said, adding, “no significant weather is expected for now.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print