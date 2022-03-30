Militant Numbers Coming Down Significantly Despite ‘Guess’ By Some People About Its Rise: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that militant numbers continue to come down despite “guess by some people” that their count would rise in Kashmir.

Talking to media persons here, the top police officer also said that two militants killed in Rainawari gunfight were involved in several killings and had come to Srinagar for “hitting soft targets.”

“Late night, police got information that two militants are hiding in the Rainawari area of downtown. Subsequently police and CRPF laid a cordon. There was firing from inside and in retaliation both the militants of LeT from Anantnag district were killed,” he said as per GNS, adding, “One of them, Rayeez Ahmad Bhat, a former journalist, was involved in many killings in Anantnag and Bijbhera.”

The IGP said that Bhat had come to Srinagar for hitting soft target and “timely action on our part led to the neutralization of both of them.” Besides Rayees Ahmad Bhat of Shahbad Veeri Bijbhera, police identified another militant as Hilal Ahmad Rah alias Shaboo son of Safeer Ahmad Rah of Kuthipora Waghama Bijbehara.

He said two FIRs were registered against Bhat and “digital device recovered from him is being analyzed.”

Asked about petrol bomb hurled by a Burka-clad woman towards CRPF bunker at Sopore, the IGP said that the woman has been identified and “would soon be arrested.”

To a question about the overall situation and graph of militancy, the IGP said that militant numbers have come down “significantly.”

“It is an open thing that militant numbers have come down. For the first time, militant numbers have reduced below 200 and we will bring it further down. Some people had guessed that numbers will rise but there is nothing of this sort,” he said, adding, “People have cooperated and in fact family members on their own inform that their kin has got active or is missing. Some are brought back. We share some details with the media and some we don’t share.”

He also reiterated an appeal to parents to keep watch on their wards and prevent them from joining militant ranks.

Asked about “misuse” of social media, he said, “Pakistan is doing so as well as some local journalists. The number is very less nevertheless they are misusing it and as such I request all media brothers not to be involved in anti-national activity or not spread fake news, do not instigate and do not support militants.” (GNS)

