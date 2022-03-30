Body of missing teenage girl from Rainawari recovered from river Jhelum

Srinagar: The body of a missing teenage girl was recovered from river Jhelum at Chreshbal area of Mujgund on Wednesday morning.

Official sources said that a 17-year-old girl (name withheld) from Rainawari area of Srinagar had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Jehlum from Cement Kadal Qamarwari on 23rd March.

They said that the family had lodged missing report on the same day at PS Rainawari.

Meanwhile, river police Srinagar and SDRF had launched a rescue operation to retrieve the body.

Meanwhile, SDRF team and river police have retrieved the body of teenage girl from river Jhelum in Chreshbal area of Mujgund and the body has been taken to a nearby hospital for legal medico formalities—(KNO)

