Redouble efforts to quickly complete 300 sports infra projects in J&K: LG to officials

Jammu: Resources are being expanded to completely transform the sporting ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday, urging officials to redouble their efforts to quickly complete over 300 sports infrastructure projects being executed in all 20 districts.

Sinha was addressing sportspersons, sports officials at the first-ever national archery championship being held at M A Stadium here.

This year, 221 state-of-the-art playfields will be built in all 20 districts and 157 sports courts will be constructed and upgraded. A multi-purpose indoor sports hall with world-class facilities will be constructed in almost all districts by the end of this financial year, the Lt Governor said.

Under the leadership of prime minister (Narendra Modi), with ample resources and strength, efforts are being made to fulfill the aspirations of farmers, women, youth, and sportspersons of Jammu and Kashmir with utmost seriousness through fast decisions and formulation of requisite policies, he said.

In a path-breaking move to infuse sporting culture and achieve sporting excellence, Jammu and Kashmir is setting up a Khel Gaon’ at Nagrota near Jammu, the Lt Governor said.

“We are witnessing sporting revolution in J&K. Players like Arif, Bavleen, Shreya, Sadia, Danish have made the UT proud. Many more are raring for a place in the national team in different sports discipline. I hope that they earn glory for themselves and for the country through their performances on the field, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha underscored that as part of the transformative policies, the first-ever sports policy has been notified and adopted for the promotion of sports and sporting activity in the Union Territory.

Besides, monetary incentives, it envisages provision of government jobs for sportspersons who secure medals in national and international competitions, he said.

The endeavour is to facilitate players of Jammu and Kashmir in getting ample sporting experience throughout the year and also provide opportunities for adequate exposure outside the Union Territory, he said.

With aim of Har Din Khel’, 17.5 lakh youth from the Union Territory were engaged in sports activities last year. This year also, under a special programme, efforts are being made to connect 7.5 lakh youth with different disciplines of sports, besides organising national level competitions in at least 17 sports disciplines, the Lt Governor said.

He said the administration has ensured that girls also get an equal opportunity to showcase their talent in sports.

Women teams of rugby, football, cricket, volleyball, kabaddi and hockey have been formed in all the 20 districts, besides 357 girls from underprivileged sections are being trained for hockey, he said.

Sinha congratulated the Archery Association of India and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for organising a national level archery competition for the first time in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Lt Governor distributed medals to all the winners from different states and Union Territories of the country in the compound event of 41st Senior National (men and women) Archery Championship.

PTI

