Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday visited family of SPO and his brother who were killed after militants barged in their home in Chudbugh area of Budgam.

A police offcial said that IGP Kashmir along with DIG Central Kashmir and SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem visited the family and offered condolences to the bereaved family.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print