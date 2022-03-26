Pillion rider killed, motorcyclist injured in Qazigund accident

QAZIGUND – A pillion rider was killed while a motorcyclist was injured in a road accident at Qazigund area of Kulgam along Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that information was received about an accident between an unknown vehicle and a motorcycle (PB028E-5601) at Malpora area of Qazigund along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

In the accident, a motorcyclist Mushatq Ahmad Wagay from Panzath was injured while his relative, a pillion rider identified as Gulzar Ahmad Wagay, son of Abdul Aziz Wagay from Drinan died on the spot in a hit and run case.

The injured has been shifted to Emergency hospital Qazigund for treatment and his condition is stable, the official said, adding that the unknown vehicle fled from the spot and further investigation has been started in this regard.

