SPO, His Brother Shot At, Injured In Budgam

Srinagar: Militants on Saturday late evening fired upon and injured two brothers, one of them working as SPO in police, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources said that the militant fired upon the siblings—Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is said to a be student—Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously.

A police officer told GNS that brothers have been shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar. Details about their condition was awaited when this report. Emerging story. More details awaited. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print