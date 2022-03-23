OGWs involved in Shopian grenade attack arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that militant associates were arrested in connection with a grenade blast in Shopian in which a CRPF personnel was injured on March 19.

A police spokesperson said that the case regarding the grenade attack on CRPF camp was solved by arresting accused persons involved in it.

“During investigation of a grenade attack case (FIR number 22/2022 of PS Zainapora), Shopian police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect identified as Fazil-Bin-Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Alai of Melhura,” police said in a statement to GNS.

During questioning, the police said, he disclosed that he was working with one active militant namely Basit Ahmed of LeT(TRF) of Frisal Kulgam. “On his instructions, he threw a grenade on 19th of March 2022 at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by (Basit) in order to join (militant) ranks.”

During further questioning, the spokesperson said he disclosed the name of another accused person identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar.

“On the disclosure of accused Qaiser Zahoor Khan, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, 04 grenades and 30 rounds have been recovered.”

All the three accused persons have been arrested, he said. “Further investigation is going on. GNS

