Police solves theft case in Budgam, 2 arrested

Srinagar: Police in Budgam solved a theft case and arrested two goldsmiths who purchased the stolen property (golden ornaments) from a juvenile involved in the crime.

A written complaint was received by Police Post Soibugh from a lady Tasleema Banoo wife of Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi resident of Hanjikpora Soibugh wherein she stated that some unknown person/persons have stolen her golden ornaments from her home.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 71/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation was started.

During the course of investigation, few suspects were rounded up and finally the investigating team zeroed in on one suspect, who turned out to be juvenile.

The suspect was questioned as per juvenile protocols and on questioning, she confessed her involvement in the commission of crime. On her disclosure the stolen property was recovered from two goldsmiths identified as Mohd Qasim Zarqoob son of Mohd Shafi Zarqoob resident of Zakoora & Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Qamarwari, Srinagar. Subsequently, both the accused jewellers were arrested and the stolen property including 07 rings & a pair of Jumka was recovered from their possession.

The involved juvenile was handed over to her parents and will be produced before honourable court at the time of Challan. Investigation of the case is in progress.

