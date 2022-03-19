MD JKPCC inspects ongoing works in Srinagar district

SRINAGAR: In order to expedite the progress of works, the Managing Director (MD) JKPCC, R.K. Shavan today visited many project sites in Srinagar and inspected the progress and quality of works.

The MD has been carrying out the field tour for the last 10 days to review the overall progress of the works undertaken. He also identified bottlenecks and passed instructions for redressal on the spot.

During the field tour, the MD inspected 9 projects/ sites which include construction of Modern Abattoir at Allochi Bagh, Srinagar. The work on this project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2452.00 lacs. The foundation work for Slaughter Hall of Srinagar Municipal Corporation is in progress.

The MD directed the General Manager and concerned Project Manager to accelerate the pace of work and tenders for the mechanical component should be finalized immediately. However, it was instructed that the consultant of the work should be called Jammu for giving a presentation of the project.

At construction of Commercial Taxes Office Complex at Solina Srinagar, it was informed that the work is being executed by JKPCC Ltd. at an estimated cost of Rs. 3578.87 lacs. The old structure has been dismantled and the work on piling is in progress. The MD directed that the work be accelerated.

The MD also visited the construction site of Addl. Block at LD Hospital Srinagar, it was informed that the work is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 13250.00.00 lacs and presently work is going on smoothly.

He also visited the construction site of Addl. Works of Psychiatric Hospital (phase-I) at Badamwari, Srinagar. It was given out that the work is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 417.00 lacs.

Onspot instructions were issued to the field engineers that the work of wooden flooring should be completed by the end of this month without fail.

