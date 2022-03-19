Militants Shot At, Injure non-local in Arihal Pulwama

Srinagar: Unknown militants shot and injured a local in Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening, officials said.

They said that the gunmen fired upon a non-local identified as Mohammad Akram son of Abdul Salam this evening, leaving him injured at Arihal.

A resident of Bijnor UP, the injured was shifted to hospital, they said. However details about his condition were waited when this report was filed.

Meanwhile a police officer confirmed said that militants fired upon the non local. He said that a case has been registered and area cordoned off. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print