Three Covid cases in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Twelve Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Monday.

An official bulletin said nine cases were detected from Jammu division and three in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453460.

Moreover, 37 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15 from Jammu Division and 22 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 14,872 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,17,11,745.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar and Baramulla reported two and one cases respectively while as, Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kulgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu and Samba reported two cases each, Doda reported five new cases while Poonch, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur reported no fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 01 (0.02%) is occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print