Social Welfare deptt Pulwama organise one day youth engagement, outreach programme at Pampore

PAMPORE,: Department of Social welfare Pulwama in collaboration with Mahila Shakti Kendra and AD Employment organised one day training programme regarding youth engagement and outreach initiative for youth at Townhall Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. During the programme experts from institute of mental health and neurosciences Srinagar , Mahila Shakti Kendra Pulwama, Women’s development Coorporation Pulwama, department of employment and counseling Pulwama provided awareness regarding different employment generation schemes ,PSCHO social intervention to the youth club volunteers.

During the programme 110 youth club female volunteers participated in the said programme, officials told Kashmir Reader.

The programme was organised to invite the attention of youth towards various employment avenues, entrepreneurship for self sustainability at various levels. Awareness was imparted regarding various initiatives of government among the youth to motivate them to combat failures courageously in order to keep going and achieve bigger in life.

The Programme was attended by Dr. Fazl and Nasir Geelani from IMHANS , Junaid Ahmad from employment department Mansha Ahad District Women Welfare Officer Pulwama and Mehrusa Farooq District coordinator MSK ,Rayees Ahmad District Coordinator Women development Corporation Pulwama, Ajaz Ahmad NYC and other officials of Social welfare department Pulwama, a social welfare officer told Kashmir Reader.

The participants were given exhaustive knowledge of Drug menace and related measures taken to curb this menace. The youth volunteers have an effective role to play for the awareness of masses and this training programme will help in realization of the goals set under youth engagement and outreach initiatives.

District Administration in respect of implementation of Mission youth initiatives like Mumkin, Tejaswani, PARWAAZ etc launched by Mission Youth Department District administration is very keen to see the unemployed youth, successful in every sphere of life. Focus is also being laid on Skill development of youth and providing them avenues’ to run their business units, so that youth may become self dependent.

Mansha Ahad Women Welfare Officer, DLCW Pulwama while elaborating initiatives of government for women empowerment , dowry system, sexual violence, domestic violence, female infanticide, workplace sexual harassment, child marriage, child labor,etc. All these kinds of evil practices are attributable to society’s dynamic male superiority and patriarchal structure. Women’s need for equality emerged from ancient times due to gender inequality and male domination in Indian society. In this direction, MSK (DLCW) under MoWCD, government of India is fully committed to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of women”. Further in her speech, she sensitized participants regarding their constitutional rights and powers. While laying stress on women empowerment and asked the gathering to respect women always, so that a girl can fly free to live her life.