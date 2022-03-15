IGNOU celebrates 75 years of independence under Ek Bharat hreshtha Bharat through virtual mode

Srinagar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is celebrating “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (EBSB) under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. EBSB is an initiative taken by the Government of India, which commenced on March 12, 2021, to start a 75 week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day which will conclude on 15th August 2022.

EBSB was announced by the Prime Minister of India on the occasion of the 140th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The mission of EBSB is to celebrate the unity in diversity of India and to maintain and strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people of the country and to promote the spirit of National Integration through a deep and structured engagement between all Indian States and Union Territories through a yearlong planned engagement between them.

Regional Centre Madurai organized the event jointly with Regional Centre Srinagar, Regional Centre Chennai and Regional Centre Jammu on March 13, 2022 through virtual mode.

IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar participated in the event in presence of Regional Director, Dr. Kamlesh Meena.

Four participants from Kashmir gave presentations depicting the culture, tradition, tourism, festivity and norms of Kashmir Valley during the programme.

Dr. Kamlesh Meena extended gratitude to the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Srikant Mohapatra and Director, RSD Dr. U.C. Pandey for organising the event.

The programme was attended by 120 participants from Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir.

The EBSB programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.