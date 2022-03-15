Kupwara militancy-free, peaceful area now: Lt Gen Pandey

Says about 170 militants active in Valley

Kupwara: Stating that the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has borne the brunt of violence over the past many decades, General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey Monday said that the district is militancy-free and most peaceful area of the Valley.

“Kupwara was the worst hit by militancy and violence. But today and for the past few years, the district is peaceful and people are living in a peaceful atmosphere as they have rejected the violence. This area was once a hotbed of militancy but of late, people of this place are enjoying the peace,” Pandey told reporters during his visit to Kunan, Trehgam area of northern district of Kupwara after inaugurating a Computer Centre and Nursing Home. He also interacted with students and locals of the area.

The army officer said that there is an atmosphere of peace prevailing in entire Kashmir and the security grid is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

“Operations are being carried out wherever we get inputs of militants hiding, “ he said, adding that “but it was the collective responsibility of the society to prevent killings of security forces personnel who come to their homes on leave and also to stop youth from treading the wrong path.”

“On the LoC, we are alert to foil all possible infiltration bids,” he said.

He said that local militant recruitment was much less this year compared to previous years.

Lt General Pandey said that at least 170-175 militants are still active in Kashmir while militancy have also registered a significant decline from the last two years.

On Kunan-Poshpora, the GoC said that a delegation from the said village have met them and were demanding the rehabilitation and self-employment opportunities for the people as after the 1991 incident a fake narrative was created which kept them away from all the basic facilities and they were kept separate from other others.

“Today, I personally visited the area and their demands that including computer centre, self-employment generation for girls, sports development and other were being met, “ he said, adding that there are further demands as well which will be addressed soon. KNO

