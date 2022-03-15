Daily Covid-19 cases in India lowest since May 2020

NEW DELHI: India saw a further dip in daily Covid-19 cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest since May 2020, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.
The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of cases is the lowest since May 3, 2020. —PTI
