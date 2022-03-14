Budgam Solider’s Killing: One LeT associate arrested; 3 other militants involved in crime identified, Says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday said that militants had killed the soldier who was on leave in Budgam and so far one LeT associate has been arrested while three other militants have been identified.

“Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder. Associate of LeT outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other 03 LeT #militants involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law,” IGP Kashmir , tweeted .

Earlier, police had said that all angles whether murder or militancy angles were being probed—(KNO)

