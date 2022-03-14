Bhagwant Mann invites people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony

Chandigarh,: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony to be held on March 16.

He also urged the men to wear ‘basanti’ (yellow) turbans and women yellow ‘dupatta’ (shawl) on that day.

The ceremony is set to take place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Mann (48) also urged the people to build a Punjab that Bhagat Singh had dreamt of.

Not only me, 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath along with me. We together have to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and we will put his thinking into effect on March 16, he said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

I have not become the chief minister alone. You all have become the chief minister. It will be your own government, he said.

I urge my brothers and friends to wear ‘basanti’ colour turbans and sisters to wear basanti ‘dupatta’. We will turn Khatkar Kalan into ‘basanti’ colour that day, the AAP leader appealed in the video message.

In a tweet, Mann said, Let’s together build a Punjab of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji’s dreams. I invite you all to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday, March 16.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

PTI CHS VSD

