3 persons charred alive, 15 injured in massive fire in Jammu

Jammu: Three persons were charred to death and at least 15 others suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out inside a scrap shop with some Juggis (shanties) in the vicinity near residency road Jammu on Monday.

According to locals of the area, the fire broke in the evening and three persons were charred alive while several persons were rescued in injured condition by the locals who rushed to the area as soon as flames started to emerge.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said fire broke out in a scrap shop located in the Residency road area of Jammu this evening.

“Short circuit in electricity wiring is suspected to be the cause of fire breakout in initial state. In the incident, fire flames engulfed the entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside also exploded,” he said, adding, “15 persons sustained injuries in the incident who all have been evacuated from the site with hectic efforts of police, fire and emergency services assisted by locals.” He said all injured are under treatment in the local hospital.

“Unfortunately, three people have so far lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he added. (GNS)

