2 arrested for killing CRPF soldier in Shopian

Srinagar: Shortly after a CRPF soldier was killed in Shopian, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the assailant along with his associate.

A police official said that the weapon of offence was also recovered from the possession of the assailant.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, confirmed the arrest in the case.

The soldier Muktar Ahmad was shot dead at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Saturday evening.

“We have arrested the #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested,” the IGP said in a tweet.

He said the killing was committed on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

In a statement later, a police spokesperson identified the alleged assailant as Rukhsar Sadiq Thoker, a resident of Rangmarg-Sedow and an active terrorist.

The weapon of offence — a pistol — was also seized from his possession.

“During the course of investigation, he (Thoker) disclosed the identity of another militant associate who facilitated him in the commission of the crime. He (the militant associate) has been identified as Amir Ahmad Dewan, a resident of Bohrihallan in Shopian, who too was arrested and on his disclosure, a motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

During further questioning, Thoker confessed that he is a close associate of Sheikh, LeT commander and a hybrid militant of the said organisation.

“Furthermore, he revealed that he, along with his associate, had committed the crime on Sheikh’s directions in order to create an atmosphere of fear in the area,” the spokesperson said.

Investigation in the case is going on and further leads are expected, he added.

