Sarpanch killed in Kulgam

Anantnag: A Panchayat head (Sarpanch) was shot at and killed by unidentified militants late Friday evening, here in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The slain Sarpanch has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik, son of Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Audoora village in Kulgam district.

“He was brought dead to the hospital, with multiple bullet wounds,” a health official told Kashmir Reader, “He had bullet wounds in the abdomen area.”

A senior police official from the area said that the incident took place at about 8:30 PM Friday evening in Audoora village.

“Unidentified militants shot at him near his home,” the official said, “He was evacuated to the district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Following the incident a contingent of armed forces reached the area and conducted searches to try and nab the attackers.

“They had managed to flee. We have however registered a case and investigation has been taken up,” the official said.

The Sarpanch, police sources said, was affiliated with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). “His wife is also a Panchayat member,” the police source said.

This is the second such incident in Kulgam district in quick succession. A Sarpanch was shot at and killed in Srandoo area of the district on March 2.

On March 9 another Sarpanch was shot at and killed in Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

