Day After Sarpanch’s Killing, IGP Takes Detailed Security Review In Kulgam

Srinagar: A day after a Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Kulgam, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday had a detailed security review in the south Kashmir district.

The top police officer of the Valley along with DIG police and DIG CRPF Anantnag visited Kulgam and held meeting with DC Kulgam, SSP Kulgam, all COs of CRPF in Kulgam and other police officers.

“A detailed security review of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and protected persons (PPs) were exercised,” a police officer told GNS, adding, “New measure to monitor their (PPS) visits were also discussed.”

Besides focus was given on to generate specific input to enhance anti-militancy operations and to reduce new recruitment into militant rank, the officer added.

On Friday evening militants shot dead a Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at Audoora area of Kulgam and on March 2, a Panchat Ghar was gutted in a mysterious fire at Damhal Hanjipora area of the district. (GNS)

