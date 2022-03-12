21 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Twenty-one Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Friday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 12 cases were detected in Jammu division and nine in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453403.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 22 from Jammu Division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 12,728doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,16,66,729.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 04 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases while as Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 05 cases, Ramban reported 01case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported 03 cases, Doda reported 02 cases while as Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 03(0.06%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

