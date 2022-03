Shopian: A temple was gutted in a fire caused by an electric short circuit in Zainapora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday , officials said .

Official sources said that Rajona temple in South Kashmir’s Shopian district was gutted due to short circuit in the intervening night.

They said that police officials have reached the spot and are enquiring into the matter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print