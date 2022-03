Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A Sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified persons at Khonmoh area of Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening.

Official sources said that a Sarapnch identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat was fired upon by unidentified gunmen at Khonmoh area.

He has died on the spot, officials said—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

