One dead, 14 injured in mysterious explosion at Udhampur

Srinagar :One person died while 14 others were injured, a few of them critical, in a mysterious explosion that took place at Salathia chowk in Udhampur town of Jammu on Wednesday.

 

Officials said that a powerful explosion took place at Slathia chowk in Udhampur town this afternoon in which several people received injuries, one of whom succumbed on the spot, while a few are critical.

 

“All the injured have been shifted to Udhampur hospital where they are being treated upon and condition of a few is reportedly serious,” they said, adding that the nature of explosion is being ascertained.

 

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Udhampur Dr K C Dogra told one person has died and 14 others were injured who all are stable.

