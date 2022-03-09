37-yr-old man’s body fished out from two days after drowning in Handwara

Handwara: The body of a 37-year-old man, who drowned two days ago, was fished out on Wednesday from a river at Mawer area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the body of Muhammad Amin Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohidin Bhat of Langate who drowned while extracting sand two days back has been fished out from the river.

The body has been taken to Sub-District Hospital Handwara, adding that after medical and legal formalities, the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print