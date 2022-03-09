NIA Carrying Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir Valley

Srinagar : National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF is carrying raids in Baramulla district’s Pattan and Uskara areas, Pinglana area of Pulwama and some areas of Shopian.

It could not be immediately ascertained in which case (s) these raids are being carried out. Last month NIA had carried raids at several places in connection with two cases, one related to recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu in June last year and another regarding “radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K by LeT”. (GNS)

