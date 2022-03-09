Several injured in mysterious explosion at Udhampur, many critical

Jammu: Several persons were injured, a few of them critical, in a mysterious explosion that took place at a chowk in Udhampur town of Jammu on Wednesday.

Officials said that a powerful explosion took place at Slathia chowk in Udhampur town this afternoon in which several people including passengers received injuries.

“All the injured have been shifted to Udhampur hospital where they are being treated upon and condition of a few is reportedly serious,” they said, adding that the nature of explosion is being ascertained—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

