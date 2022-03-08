Snow, rain in Kashmir with MeT predicting cloudy weather till March 13

Srinagar: Snow and rain lashed Kashmir on Monday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting partly cloudy weather from March 8 to 13 region.
On Monday, upper reaches received snow while rains lashed plains in the Valley. The upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez and Kupwara received snow.
“Light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur at scattered places in the next 24 hours. From March 8th to 13th, weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of occasional light rain/snow (over higher reaches),” the MeT said.
But it said there is no forecast of any “significant weather” till March 13.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.0°C against last night’s 5.8°C on the previous night.
Qazigund recorded a low of 6.7°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.
Kokernag had a low of 5.7°C against 2.7°C on the previous night, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.2°C last night, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.
The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort.
